Donald Trump's legal battle unlikely to topple Joe Biden, says expert

Source:  1 NEWS

Even without the support of key states such as Pennsylvania, the chances of Donald Trump successfully clinging on to the White House aren't high, according to a legal expert.

Dr Peter Watson, a Washington DC based NZ lawyer, says the election campaign has been “beyond toxic” and he’s relieved that Joe Biden has been confirmed as the next President. Source: Q+A

A former White House adviser for five different administrations, Peter Watson says the outcome of this election isn't likely to mirror the controversial election of 2000 between Al Gore and President George Bush. 

The results of that election ultimately came down to a Supreme Court decision after disputes arose over the counting of votes in the hotly contested swing state of Florida.

"We had a very divisive vote in 2000 of course, which the Supreme Court ultimately decided, but it did end peacefully then and I expect we will see some efforts as a product of unhappiness by folks," said Watson. 

Having been involved in the legal action taken in Florida over the votes in the 2000 election, he says that this election is very different to what happened between Bush and Gore. 

"It was a very binding, winner-takes-all, tug-of-war type thing but that's not what is happening here. 

"Even if the Supreme Court was to find, let's say in Pennsylvania, that the votes were significant to distort that vote. Moreover than that, the votes in Pennsylvania were significant to the election itself, then you've still got enough." 

With some judges having already rejected Trump's claims, Watson says there is very little that he could do which would affect the outcome of the 2020 election. 

