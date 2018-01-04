 

Donald Trump's former confidant Steve Bannon fronts for Russia hearing

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived today for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book. Trump says in the statement that when Bannon was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. “ A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 race.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Steve Bannon.

Source: 1 NEWS

His interview follows his spectacular fall from power after being quoted in a book that he sees the president's son and others as engaging in "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confidants following the publication of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury.

In the book, Bannon accuses Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of "treasonous" behavior for meeting with a group of Russian lawyers and lobbyists who they believed were ready to offer "dirt" on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

More recently, Bannon has said he was not referring to Trump Jr. but rather to Manafort. Wolff contends the reverse.

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The new book on President Donald Trump is drawn from what he said was regular access to the West Wing and more than 200 interviews, including some three hours with Trump himself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore.

Source: Associated Press

After the book's release, Trump quickly disavowed "Sloppy Steve Bannon" and argued extensively there was no evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and operatives tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bannon apologized a few days later, but was stripped of his job leading the pro-Trump news site Breitbart News.

Bannon last year had largely avoided the scrutiny of congressional investigators, who instead focused much of their energy on trying to secure interviews with top witnesses like Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But Bannon played a critical role in the campaign, the presidential transition and the White House - all during times now under scrutiny from congressional investigators looking for possible evidence of a connection between Trump's operations and Russia.

Bannon recently retained the same lawyer being used by former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House general counsel Don McGahn. Neither Bannon nor his lawyer immediately responded to a request for comment on Monday.

The House Intelligence Committee is speeding toward a conclusion of its interviews in its Russia investigation.

The final result could be marred by partisan infighting, which has some members discussing the probability that Republicans on the panel will issue one set of findings and the Democrats will issue their own report.

