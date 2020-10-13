TODAY |

Donald Trump's chief of staff, who refused to wear mask for interview, gets Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

“I’m not going to talk through a mask” said Meadows as he left Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Source: Reuters

Two senior administration officials confirmed that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

More than 140,000 Americans contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours - a new record high. 

There’s a new unwanted high in the US – 140,000 new cases of coronavirus. Source: US ABC

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public this week without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.

He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Last month, he refused to don a mask at the request of a reporter after Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing. 

