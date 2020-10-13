TODAY |

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask during interview

Source:  Associated Press

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows declined an interview with a pool producer on Capitol Hill after she expressed concern that he was preparing to speak with his mask off.

“I’m not going to talk through a mask” said Meadows as he left Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Source: Reuters

Meadows was walking out during a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He offered to move the microphone back further from the media and briefly took his mask off.

But he then put his mask back on and departed saying he would not "talk through a mask."

The US president asked why Biden would wear one, when he'd spent so much money on plastic surgery. Source: Associated Press

Since some senators recently contracted Covid-19, many have chosen to keep their masks on when speaking to reporters.

