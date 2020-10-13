Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask during interview

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows declined an interview with a pool producer on Capitol Hill after she expressed concern that he was preparing to speak with his mask off.

Meadows was walking out during a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He offered to move the microphone back further from the media and briefly took his mask off.

But he then put his mask back on and departed saying he would not "talk through a mask."

