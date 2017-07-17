Donald Trump's approval rating after six months in the job falls to the lowest of any US President in history

Source:
US president Donald Trump's approval has dropped to 36 per cent, down from 42 per cent in April.
It is the lowest of any president six months into office.
The Washington Post, ABC News poll shows the issue hurting the President most is the investigation into Russian interference in last year's election.
Almost half of Americans polled say they see the country's leadership in the world as weaker since Trump was inaugurated.
Of those polled 63 per cent also said they thought Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, behaved inappropriately by meeting with a Russian lawyer.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news