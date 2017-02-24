Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway lashes out at 'sisterhood', praises 'kind and generous' president

Source:Associated Press
Presidential Counsellor Kellyanne Conway told members of CPAC that President Donald Trump is a "generous" and "compassionate" leader who brings decisive decision making to the White House.
She began her remarks taking on her own gender, saying a lot of women in the United States have "a problem with women in power."
Speaking to members of the Conservative Political Action Committee in suburban Washington today, Conway described what she sees a humorous president who is interested in the lives of those around him.
