Donald Trump welcomes 'very nice' letter from Vladimir Putin

After months of promising to engage more with Russia, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to enhance America's nuclear capabilities, admonishing Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that he hopes both global powers can restore collaboration so that "we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Mr Trump passed along a "very nice letter" that his transition team said was sent to him by Mr Putin urging Mr Trump to act "in a constructive and pragmatic manner" to "restore the framework of bilateral cooperation."

The letter, dated December 15, also notes that serious global and regional challenges "show that the relations between Russia and the US remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world."

Source: Breakfast

In response, Mr Trump said that Mr Putin's "thoughts are so correct," and that he hopes "both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Mr Putin sent the letter, "voicing hope for an improvement of bilateral ties," according to the Interfax news agency. Mr Trump's transition team described the text as an unofficial translation.

The exchange comes on the heels of comments by Trump and Putin alike about the need to strengthen their countries' nuclear arsenals.

Mr Trump reopened the debate over nuclear proliferation yesterday, declaring on Twitter that the US should "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons.

Those comments echoed an earlier statement by Mr Putin, who said earlier that strengthening his country's nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.

But Mr Putin downplayed the significance of Mr Trump's comments at a marathon end-of-year news conference yesterday.