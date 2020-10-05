TODAY |

Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly leaves hospital during Covid-19 treatment

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital today in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside. 

The US President wore a mask and waved at supporters from inside a car. Source: Reuters

Trump departed in an armored SUV and remained in the vehicle as he drove past a flag-waving and cheering crowd outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Trump teased his surprise departure in a brief video posted to his Twitter page.

“I also think we’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” he said, after thanking the doctors at the facility.

The infected president cruised by supporters in his bulletproof SUV, windows rolled up, driven by Secret Service agents in protective gear who were potentially exposed to the disease that has swept through the White House in recent days.

“This is insanity,” tweeted Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump has been hospitalized since Friday evening.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die," the doctor wrote. “For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre.”

Trump did not alert the pool of reporters who are supposed to travel with him before leaving the hospital.

The US President also praised the health professionals treating him for Covid-19. Source: Twitter/Donald Trump

More than seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, in which he has faced bipartisan criticism for playing down the disease, Trump said in the video that he had “learned a lot” about the virus getting it himself.

“I learned it by really going to school,” he said. “This is the real school, this isn’t the ‘let’s read the books’ school. And I get it and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump's doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as tomorrow.

