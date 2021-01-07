TODAY |

Donald Trump vows 'we will never concede' at rally

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump is vowing that “we will never concede” as he speaks to supporters shortly before Congress is to convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Trump took the stage at the Save America rally, which drew thousands of supporters who swamped the nation’s capital as the president’s Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to his November election loss to Biden.

The president took the stage at the Save America rally, which drew thousands of supporters in Washington DC. Source: Associated Press

Trump urged Vice President Mike Pence, who will play a largely ceremonial role in the process, to block certification of Biden’s win. Pence does not have this power.

“Our country has had enough,” Trump said. “We won’t take it anymore.”

