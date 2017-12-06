Donald Trump to undergo customary presidential physical in two weeks

The White House says President Donald Trump will undergo the customary presidential physical on January 12.

President Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the date today.

The White House had previously said Mr Trump would have the physical early in the year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Ms Sanders has said the results will be released after the physical.

The 71-year-old president has released limited information about his health. During the campaign, his gastroenterologist released a four-paragraph letter saying he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected."

Mr Trump also appeared on "The Dr Oz Show" to say he felt great, while releasing his cholesterol levels and cancer screenings.