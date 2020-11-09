TODAY |

Donald Trump told by wife Melania to concede defeat in election - report

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump has been advised by his wife Melania to accept defeat in the US election.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Source: Associated Press

The First Lady joins the growing chorus in the President’s inner circle telling him to concede, with his son-in-law Jared Krushner also approaching him.

Melania made public comment on the election this morning on Twitter, saying "The American people deserve fair elections" - but a source told CNN that she had given her opinion to her husband.

Donald Trump spends first day as lame duck president golfing

“She has offered it, as she often does,” the source said.

Trump has so far refused to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden and is promising legal challenges as he spent the weekend playing golf.

He has also continued to baselessly dispute the election results even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

