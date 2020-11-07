Donald Trump told to 'put his big boy pants on' by Philadelphia mayor

Philadelphia has an estimated 40,000 more ballots to be counted before it can certify the vote, officials said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lisa Deeley, the Chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, said it may take "several days" to complete the reporting.

The update on the count also noted that 690,360 ballots have been counted so far, with 337,609 cast by mail.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Trump campaign has tried to stop the count in Philadelphia itself — alleging city officials were depriving their observers of meaningful access — but a federal judge refused to go along, instead urging the sides to forge an agreement.

Speaking from the White House last night, Trump made unsupported allegations that Democrats in Pennsylvania and elsewhere were trying to steal the election.

Read more Donald Trump lashes out on Twitter: 'Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President'