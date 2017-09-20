Donald Trump threatens 'total destruction' of North Korea during debut speech at UN

President Donald Trump, in a combative debut speech to the UN General Assembly, threatened the "total destruction'" of North Korea if the nation's "Rocket man" leader does not abandon his drive toward nuclear weapons.

Trump, who has ramped up his rhetoric throughout the escalating crisis with North Korea, told the murmuring crowd of world leaders today that "it is far past time for the nations of the world to confront" Kim Jong Un and said that Kim's "reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons" poses a threat to "the entire world with an unthinkable loss of human life."

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," said Trump, using a belittling nickname for the North Korean leader.

He said of the US: "If it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

His lashing was a vigorous restatement of what's been said by US leaders before, but was likely to hit home harder for being intensely delivered in diplomatic prime time at the UN General Assembly.

After a litany of accusations - the starvation of millions, the abduction of a Japanese girl - he questioned the legitimacy of the communist government by referring to it as a "band of criminals."

Though he used bellicose rhetoric rare for a US president at the rostrum of the United Nations, the speech was textbook Trump, a stark depiction of good-vs-evil and a broadside against America's foes.

Trump, who has previously warned of "fire and fury" if Pyongyang does not back down, claimed that "no one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea."

And he scolded nations that it was "an outrage" to enable and trade with North Korea, seeming to slight China, though he did not mention it by name.

Trump, however, stopped short of calling for regime change, which North Korea regards as the ultimate American intention and treats as a reason for its development of nuclear weapons.