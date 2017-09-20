 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Donald Trump threatens 'total destruction' of North Korea during debut speech at UN

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump, in a combative debut speech to the UN General Assembly, threatened the "total destruction'" of North Korea if the nation's "Rocket man" leader does not abandon his drive toward nuclear weapons.

If the nation's "Rocket man" leader does not abandon his drive toward nuclear weapons, the US president has promised to go after them.
Source: Associated Press

Trump, who has ramped up his rhetoric throughout the escalating crisis with North Korea, told the murmuring crowd of world leaders today that "it is far past time for the nations of the world to confront" Kim Jong Un and said that Kim's "reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons" poses a threat to "the entire world with an unthinkable loss of human life."

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," said Trump, using a belittling nickname for the North Korean leader.

He said of the US: "If it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

His lashing was a vigorous restatement of what's been said by US leaders before, but was likely to hit home harder for being intensely delivered in diplomatic prime time at the UN General Assembly.

After a litany of accusations - the starvation of millions, the abduction of a Japanese girl - he questioned the legitimacy of the communist government by referring to it as a "band of criminals."

Though he used bellicose rhetoric rare for a US president at the rostrum of the United Nations, the speech was textbook Trump, a stark depiction of good-vs-evil and a broadside against America's foes.

Trump, who has previously warned of "fire and fury" if Pyongyang does not back down, claimed that "no one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea."

And he scolded nations that it was "an outrage" to enable and trade with North Korea, seeming to slight China, though he did not mention it by name.

Trump, however, stopped short of calling for regime change, which North Korea regards as the ultimate American intention and treats as a reason for its development of nuclear weapons.

That may offer some reassurance to China and Russia, which have urged the US to tone down its rhetoric and restart dialogue with North Korea.

Related

Politics

North America

00:43
The US president has addressed the United Nations for the first time.

President Trump, in UN debut, urges the world body to reform

00:43
The US president has addressed the United Nations for the first time.

Trump tells the UN it isn’t living up to its potential
00:56
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has laid out in no uncertain terms the consequences for Kim Jong-un if he attacked the US, following North Korea’s latest missile launch today.

'He would be signing a suicide note' – Malcolm Turnbull hits out at Kim Jong-un

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:25
1
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

2
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

00:29
3
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
4
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

00:22
5
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 