Donald Trump threatens to invade Mexico to stop 'bad hombres down there'

President Donald Trump has threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send US troops to stop "bad hombres down there", unless the Mexican military does more to control them.

That's according to an excerpt of a transcript of the conversation The Associated Press has obtained.

The excerpt of the call did not detail who exactly Trump considered "bad hombres", nor did it make clear the tone and context of the remark.

AP has reported that the call between the Presidents was made on Friday morning (US eastern time).

It also did not contain Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's response.

Still, the excerpt offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors.

Trump's remarks suggest he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail.

A White House spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, AP has reported.

The Mexican government said the account was not accurate.

The phone call between the leaders was intended to patch things up between the new president and his ally.

The two have had a series of public spats over Mr Trump's determination to have Mexico pay for the planned border wall, something Mexico steadfastly refuses to agree to.

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP.

"You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

Trump has used the phrase "bad hombres" before.

In an October presidential debate, he vowed to rid the US of "drug lords" and "bad people".

"We have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out," he said.

The phrase ricocheted on social media with Trump opponents saying he was denigrating immigrants.