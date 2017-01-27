 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump threatens to invade Mexico to stop 'bad hombres down there'

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump has threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send US troops to stop "bad hombres down there", unless the Mexican military does more to control them.

President Trump responded to Enrique Peña Nieto in a Tweet saying, "it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting".
Source: BBC

That's according to an excerpt of a transcript of the conversation The Associated Press has obtained.

The excerpt of the call did not detail who exactly Trump considered "bad hombres", nor did it make clear the tone and context of the remark.

AP has reported that the call between the Presidents was made on Friday morning (US eastern time).

It also did not contain Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's response.

Still, the excerpt offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors.

Trump's remarks suggest he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail.

A White House spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, AP has reported.

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Mexican government said the account was not accurate.

The phone call between the leaders was intended to patch things up between the new president and his ally.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two have had a series of public spats over Mr Trump's determination to have Mexico pay for the planned border wall, something Mexico steadfastly refuses to agree to.

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP.

"You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

The nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch for the life-long job is causing a dog fight in Washington.
Source: BBC

Trump has used the phrase "bad hombres" before.

In an October presidential debate, he vowed to rid the US of "drug lords" and "bad people".

The US President has cemented his pledge to build a wall on the Mexico border.
Source: BBC

"We have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out," he said.

The phrase ricocheted on social media with Trump opponents saying he was denigrating immigrants.

Mr Trump's comment was in line with the new administration's bullish stance on foreign policy matters in general, and the president's willingness to break long-standing norms around the globe.

Related

Politics

North America

Central and South America

02:06
President Trump responded to Enrique Peña Nieto in a Tweet saying, “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting”.

Mexico’s fiery President scraps key summit meeting with Donald Trump, tells his US counterpart ‘we are not paying for the wall’
00:21
The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet
00:21
The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.

‘A meeting would be fruitless’ – Trump addresses cancellation of Mexico meeting
1 NEWS

President Trump signs order giving green light for construction of US-Mexico border wall

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:40
2
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

3

Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

4
Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

5
A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.


01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

04:56
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

'It's hugely ambitious, aspirational… but 100 per cent realistic' – goal set for HIV-free NZ by 2025

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ