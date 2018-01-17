Donald Trump tells press he wants immigrants from 'everywhere'

President Donald Trump says he wants immigrants to come to the US from "everywhere," despite having said behind closed doors that he'd prefer more immigrants from countries like Norway and not Africa.

Trump was responding to questions as he met with Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House yesterday.

Trump said: "We want 'em to come in from everywhere, everywhere."

Trump was meeting with lawmakers about a potential deal on immigration last week when he questioned why the US should admit more people from Africa and Haiti.

Trump also expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway, which is overwhelmingly white.