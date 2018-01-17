Donald Trump tells press he wants immigrants from 'everywhere'

 

President Donald Trump says he wants immigrants to come to the US from "everywhere," despite having said behind closed doors that he'd prefer more immigrants from countries like Norway and not Africa.

The US President was short with a reporter who asked him whether his preference was for only white immigrants to come to America.
Trump was responding to questions as he met with Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House yesterday.

Trump said: "We want 'em to come in from everywhere, everywhere."

The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.
Trump was meeting with lawmakers about a potential deal on immigration last week when he questioned why the US should admit more people from Africa and Haiti.

Trump also expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway, which is overwhelmingly white.

That's according to Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who attended, and others who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorized to describe it publicly.

The unique protest is part of the continued backlash towards Trump's reportedly vulgar language describing third world countries.
