Hundreds of volunteers at an Air Force base in Colorado were answering questions today from eager children who wanted to know where Santa was on his Christmas Eve travels.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also pitched in and took calls for the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) Tracks Santa programme from their Florida estate.

It is the 62nd year for the wildly popular programme run by the US and Canadian militaries.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and drew 10.7 million unique visitors to its website.