Donald Trump talked to aides, allies about buying Greenland for US

Associated Press
Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the US.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press today that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. 

And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of purchasing Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark $US100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented today. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA Scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. Source: Associated Press
