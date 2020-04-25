TODAY |

Donald Trump takes aim at media, says Covid-19 briefings 'not worth time and effort'

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says his press briefings are “not worth the time and effort” as his administration prepares to adjust his public presence amid the coronavirus pandemic toward addressing the nation’s economic woes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The president yesterday suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for Covid-19. Source: BBC

Tweeting today, one of the few days in which he has not held a daily briefing since the start of the outbreak, Trump says: “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

The president’s tweet comes two days after he used a briefing to muse about the injection of chemical disinfectants, drawing warnings from manufacturers and the nation’s top medical professionals. The White House claimed that Trump was misinterpreted, though the president later asserted he was speaking “sarcastically”.

His tweet questioning the value of press briefings also comes as White House aides are developing plans to shift the president’s public emphasis from the virus to addressing the economic crisis it has caused and the government’s plans for reopening the economy.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis to remain vigilant as Alert Level 3 draws near - 'It’s really important not to slacken off the effort'
3
Burger King confirms it will re-open restaurants at Level 3 amid receivership
4
Opening of NZ's first dog dine-in restaurant on hold, but online sales to resume under Level 3
5
What will Covid-19 Alert Level 3 mean for people aged over 70?
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:40

Covid-19 tracing app gets go-ahead from Ministry of Health

FBI investigating fire that left Missouri mosque badly damaged

Fast food outlets gear up for flood of customers as Alert Level 3 looms

UK Government under fire over Covid-19 advice as deaths pass 20,000