Donald Trump takes aim at media, says Covid-19 briefings 'not worth time and effort'

US President Donald Trump says his press briefings are “not worth the time and effort” as his administration prepares to adjust his public presence amid the coronavirus pandemic toward addressing the nation’s economic woes.

Tweeting today, one of the few days in which he has not held a daily briefing since the start of the outbreak, Trump says: “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

The president’s tweet comes two days after he used a briefing to muse about the injection of chemical disinfectants, drawing warnings from manufacturers and the nation’s top medical professionals. The White House claimed that Trump was misinterpreted, though the president later asserted he was speaking “sarcastically”.