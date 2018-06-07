Donald Trump surprises many in Muslim community by hosting dinner for holiday of Ramadan

US President Donald Trump hosted his first White House dinner for Islam's holy month of Ramadan today, an overture that has surprised many people in the Muslim community after he skipped hosting such a meal last year.

The dinner comes as the Supreme Court considers legal challenges to Trump's travel ban, which critics say unfairly targets some Muslim-majority countries. A ruling is expected as early as this month.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she expected about 30 to 40 people to attend the after dinner, which breaks a daylong fast.

The audience included cabinet members and representatives of the Washington diplomatic community, including ambassadors.

Several Muslim civil rights groups pushed back, organising a "NOT Trump's Iftar" protest to be held in the evening at a park across from the White House.