Donald Trump spends first day as lame duck president golfing

Donald Trump is spending his first day as a lame duck president golfing.

President Donald Trump plays a round of Golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling Virginia. Source: Associated Press

Trump arrived at his Virginia golf club just before 10 a.m. on Sunday (Monday morning NZT) for the second day in a row. He was welcomed by several protesters, including one who held a sign that read, “Orange Crushed.”

Trump was also on the golf course Saturday (Sunday NZT) when The Associated Press and other news outlets called the race for his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, because he had won enough votes to deny Trump a second term.

