Donald Trump slaps curbs on refugees, residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering US

President Donald Trump barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the nation.

The order immediately suspended a program that last year resettled to the US roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice.

Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said as he signed the order at the Pentagon.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Trump said the halt in the refugee program was necessary to give government agencies time to develop a stricter vetting system. But the order did spell out what additional steps he wants the Homeland Security and State departments to take.

The US may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."

In an interview with CBN News, Trump said persecuted Christians would be given priority in applying for refugee status.