 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump slams Robert De Niro as 'low IQ' after actor's foul-mouthed tirade at Tonys

share

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump is slamming actor Robert De Niro as "a very Low IQ individual".

The legendary actor's sharp words came in a rousing political introduction of his old friend, Bruce Springsteen.
Source: CBS

At Sunday night's Tony Awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump. On Monday, the actor apologised to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president".

Trump is responding on Twitter as he returns from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump says De Niro, who won an Academy Award for his performance in 1980's Raging Bull, ''has received to (sic) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies".

Trump says he believes De Niro "may be 'punch-drunk,'" adding, "Wake up Punchy!"

Related

00:28
The legendary actor's sharp words came in a rousing political introduction of his old friend, Bruce Springsteen.

Watch: 'F*** Trump' – Robert De Niro gets standing ovation as he slams President Trump at Tony Awards

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:35
1

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

3
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

00:35
4
Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang, when he realised his mistake.

Watch: 'Don't jump!' 82kg Saint Bernard rescued from roof after adventure goes wrong

5
1 NEWS

Watch: NBA champ jumps off team float to drink fan's alcohol during Warriors' victory parade

Paula Bennett asked the PM via Mr Peters about the issue in Question Time today.

Live Stream Question Time: Grant Robertson to be held to account in Parliament over fuel tax and Kiwibuild

The scene is set for an interesting exchange between Mr Peters and National Party’s Paula Bennett.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 