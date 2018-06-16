 

Is Donald Trump set to pardon any victims of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry?

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president might pardon his jailed, onetime campaign chairman and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once special counsel Robert Mueller's work wraps up, if he believed they were treated "unfairly."

Until then, consideration of clemency is unnecessary, Giuliani said, as the White House presses to bring the yearlong investigation to an end.

Giuliani today that Trump was trying to send a message to Paul Manafort, who was the 2016 chairman for nearly five months, or others to refrain from cooperating with prosecutors.

The former New York mayor suggested that an end to the investigation could be in sight one way or the other.

