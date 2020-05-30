TODAY |

Donald Trump says US will terminate WHO ties over Covid-19 response

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump said today that the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has "total control" over the global organisation.

He said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the US contributes about $US450 million (nearly $NZ726 million) to the world body while China provides about $US40 million ($NZ64.5 million).

The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organisation.

Mr Trump said the US would be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," without providing specifics.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
