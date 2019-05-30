TODAY |

Donald Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs

Associated Press
More From
World
Central and South America
North America

President Donald Trump announced he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

But the deal the sides agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the US had pushed for.

A "US-Mexico Joint Declaration" released by the State Department said the US "will immediately expand the implementation" of a programme that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. Mexico will "offer jobs, healthcare and education" to those people, the agreement stated.

Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration," including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

And Mexico is taking "decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organisations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks," the State Department said.

The US announced in December that it would make some asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were being proceeded — a begrudging agreement with Mexico that has taken months to scale and that has been plagued with glitches, including wrong court dates, travel problems and issues with lawyers reaching their clients.

Homeland Security officials have been ramping up slowly, and were already working to spread the programme along the border before the latest blowup.

About 10,000 people have been returned to Mexico to wait out the processing of their immigration cases since the program began January 29. More than 100,000 migrants are currently crossing the US border each month, but not everyone claims asylum and migrants can wait an entire year before making a claim.

Any sizable increase may also be difficult to achieve. At the San Ysidro crossing alone, Mexico had been prepared to accept up to 120 asylum seekers per week, but for the first six weeks only 40 people per week were returned.

Trump's had announced the tariff plan last week, declaring in a tweet that, on June 10, the U.S. would "impose a five per cen Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP."

US officials had laid out steps Mexico could take to prevent the tariffs, but many had doubts that even those steps would be enough to satisfy Trump on illegal immigration, a signature issue of his presidency and one that he sees as crucial to his 2020 re-election campaign.

After returning from Europe Friday, though, Trump tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico." He wrote that the "Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday (local time), against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."

He said Mexico has agreed to work to "stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border" and said those steps would "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."

US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Central and South America
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four teenagers arrested after homophobic assault of two women on London bus
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
4
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.
Police label school fire in Invercargill 'suspicious'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

More than 60 US deaths now linked to serial killer - 'He's determined to make sure that his victims are found'

UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally steps down as Conservative Party leader

00:37
Mohamed Noor said a feeling of horror swept over him seeing Justine Damond dying.

US police officer who fatally shot Australian life coach jailed for 12 years
Rows of leafy green lettuce, curly kale, romaine lettuce, and other varieties of lettuce and vegetables are displyed in cold case in grocery store produce section. Fresh green vegetables are available for sale to customers shopping for healthy food.

Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes while they are at work