TODAY |

Donald Trump says secretary was fired after making comments that were 'hurtful' about his children

Associated Press
More From
World
Politics

President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children and saying things that "were just a little bit hurtful."

Madeleine Westerhout lost her job as director of Oval Office operations this week.

Trump says Westerhout's reported remarks that he didn't want to be photographed with daughter Tiffany are "just absolutely false."

He adds: "I love Tiffany. Tiffany's a great person."

Trump says Westerhout called him after the incident became public and "was very upset. She was down." Trump says Westerhout volunteered that she "was drinking a little bit" at the time.

Westerhout's comments reportedly came during an off-the-record dinner with journalists and White House staffers.

The Associated Press was not present at the gathering. Westerhout did not immediately return a request for comment.

US President Donald Trump Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
2
'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's struggle from now on will be to keep her head above the water
4
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
5
SkyCity Casino employees striking for compensation over unsociable hours
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hong Kong democracy activists get bail, protest march banned

Researchers find websites infected Apple devices with 'most serious iPhone hacking incident that's ever been'

Google to pay at least $238 million to settle FTC complaint about treatment of information on children

Rising seas threaten Egypt's fabled port city of Alexandria