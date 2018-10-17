Donald Trump says Saudi arrests over journalist's death 'a good first step' but killing 'unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's announcement of arrests in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a "good first step," but that what happened there is "unacceptable".

Mr Trump said today that he wants to talk to the Saudi crown prince before next steps are taken. He says it's important that Saudi Arabia made arrests.

Mr Trump says he'll work with Congress on what the US response should be, but that he'd prefer not to hurt American companies and jobs by cutting billions of dollars in arms sales to the kingdom.

He says the death of Mr Khashoggi was a "horrible event" that has not gone "unnoticed".

Mr Trump spoke during a defence roundtable at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, where he holding a political rally.

Saudi Arabia acknowledged today that Mr Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a fight, and said 18 Saudis were being held as suspects.

The announcements in Saudi state media came more than two weeks after Mr Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for paperwork required to marry his Turkish fiancée, and never came out. Saudi Arabia had rejected as baseless reports that Mr Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate, but had been facing growing pressure to explain what happened to him.

The overnight announcement in Saudi State media also said a royal court adviser close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was fired along with three leaders in the kingdom's intelligence services and other officials. Saudi King Salman also had a plan to restructure the kingdom's intelligence services.

The statement contradicts reports by pro-government media in Turkey, which have published surveillance video and other material suggesting Mr Khashoggi was killed by an assassination squad with ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On Thursday, the Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, citing what it described as an audio recording of Mr Khashoggi's slaying, said the squad immediately accosted the journalist after he entered the consulate, cutting off his fingers and later decapitating him.

"Preliminary investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution Office into the disappearance of Saudi citizen Jamal bin Ahmad Khashoggi revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him during his presence at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul (leading) to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace," the Saudi prosecutors' statement read.

The Saudi statements did not identify the 18 Saudis being held by authorities.

Turkish crime scene investigators this week searched the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul and the nearby residence of the Saudi consul general, and came out carrying bags and boxes.

Overnight, investigators questioned staff and explored whether his remains could have been dumped outside Istanbul after his suspected killing, Turkish media and a security official said.

The prominent journalist had written columns critical of the Saudi government while living in self-imposed exile in the US.