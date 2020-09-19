TODAY |

Donald Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a 'titan of the law'

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says in a statement that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a “titan of the law."

US President Donald Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally in Minnesota Source: Associated Press

Ginsburg died today at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Trump was speaking at campaign event for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death and later said he had been unaware of the news during his speech.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Trump said Ginsburg was “renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court” and she demonstrated “that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view.”

READ MORE
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Trump did not mention whether he’d nominate a new justice, though he had boasted in the speech that the next presidential term could offer him as many as four appointments to the nine-member court.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new case of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ
2
Police make arrests overnight while hunting for convicted killer who escaped hospital
3
Damaged Harbour Bridge causes traffic headache for Auckland motorists
4
Young men's encounter with wild boar sparks terror at Canterbury beach settlement
5
Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

That '70s Show actor's lawyer denies and denounces rape charges

Israel returns to lockdown as Covid-19 cases soar

'We are now seeing a second wave coming' of Covid-19 - British PM