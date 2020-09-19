Donald Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a 'titan of the law'

President Donald Trump says in a statement that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a “titan of the law."

US President Donald Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally in Minnesota Source: Associated Press

Ginsburg died today at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Trump was speaking at campaign event for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death and later said he had been unaware of the news during his speech.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Trump said Ginsburg was “renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court” and she demonstrated “that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view.”

