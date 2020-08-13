Donald Trump says Kamala Harris is 'going to be a big failure' in new role as Joe Biden's running mate

President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris the day after Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

Speaking at a White House press briefing today, Trump criticised Biden's pick as "risky," citing tensions between the two candidates during the primary election season.

"I think she's going to be a big failure and I think I look forward to the debate between her and Mike Pence," he said.

Harris is making history as the first Black woman on a national major party ticket, and she'd be the first woman to hold national executive office if Biden wins.

Democrats see Harris as appealing to progressives, mainstream liberals and some independents and Republicans unhappy with Trump.