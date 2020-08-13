TODAY |

Donald Trump says Kamala Harris is 'going to be a big failure' in new role as Joe Biden's running mate

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris the day after Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president made the comment during a White House press briefing today. Source: Associated Press

Speaking at a White House press briefing today, Trump criticised Biden's pick as "risky," citing tensions between the two candidates during the primary election season.

"I think she's going to be a big failure and I think I look forward to the debate between her and Mike Pence," he said.

READ MORE
Biden, Harris campaign together for first time in bid to defeat Trump

Harris is making history as the first Black woman on a national major party ticket, and she'd be the first woman to hold national executive office if Biden wins.

Democrats see Harris as appealing to progressives, mainstream liberals and some independents and Republicans unhappy with Trump.

The president and his allies are attempting to cast her as too left-wing for the country.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:36
Experts fear Covid-19 could have been spreading in Auckland for weeks
2
Thirteen new community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, one person visited Waikato rest home before getting sick
3
13 new confirmed community Covid-19 cases in Auckland today, hundreds in isolation
4
Ten Covid-19 cases leads to closure of Americold coolstore sites in Auckland
5
Woman with Covid-19 took boat trip in Taupō during weekend away
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Victoria sees deadliest day of pandemic with 21 fatalities

Global Covid-19 cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks
00:13

Joe Biden selects California Senator Kamala Harris as presidential running mate
01:57

Antarctica's ice melt over 25 years could fill Grand Canyon - study