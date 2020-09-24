TODAY |

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes luck to Prince Harry 'cause he's gonna need it'

Source:  1 NEWS

Donald Trump has admitted he is “not a fan” of Megan Markle, in response to a question about the royal during a press conference today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president was asked what he thought about her "essentially" encouraging people to vote for Biden. Source: Reuters

Earlier in the day Markle, alongside Prince Harry, had appeared in a Time 100 video in which they urged people in the US to vote and to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity".

In the video, Markle said this year’s US election was the “most important”, reminding viewers that voting meant a person’s values were put into action “and our voices are heard”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They've asked people to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity". Source: Associated Press

Markle did not name Joe Biden in the video, or encourage anyone to vote for him directly.

But, during the press conference a reporter told Trump about the couple’s comments and how Markle had “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden”.

Read more
Prince Harry and Meghan urge people to 'reject hate speech and misinformation' and vote in US election

In response, the US President said: “I’m not a fan of hers and she probably has heard that but I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he’s gonna need it.”

World
North America
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I had to step away from the fire' - Todd Muller on intense panic attacks, mental health struggle as National leader
2
All Blacks ‘disappointed’ timing of final Test in Australia means team won’t be out of isolation in time for Christmas
3
Uncle Ben's rice brand officially renamed following racial stereotype criticism
4
Reports of explosion at dairy factory near Hamilton - 'It sounded like a big boom'
5
Body pulled from car found partially submerged in Lower Hutt creek
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:18

Mourners line up to pay respects to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

00:34

Nearly 400 whales die in worst mass stranding in Australian history

Bus-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth tomorrow, close enough to duck below satellites

00:45

Grand jury indicts US police officer involved in deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home