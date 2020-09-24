Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes luck to Prince Harry 'cause he's gonna need it'

Donald Trump has admitted he is “not a fan” of Megan Markle, in response to a question about the royal during a press conference today.

Earlier in the day Markle, alongside Prince Harry, had appeared in a Time 100 video in which they urged people in the US to vote and to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity".

In the video, Markle said this year’s US election was the “most important”, reminding viewers that voting meant a person’s values were put into action “and our voices are heard”.

Markle did not name Joe Biden in the video, or encourage anyone to vote for him directly.

But, during the press conference a reporter told Trump about the couple’s comments and how Markle had “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden”.

