TODAY |

Donald Trump says he'll leave hospital today after Covid-19 treatment

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he'll leave hospital today after a three-day stay to treat Covid-19.

President Donald Trump works in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Source: Associated Press

This morning the President tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30pm (11.30am NZT).

"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.

"We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland since Saturday.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus today.

