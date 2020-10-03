Donald Trump says he thinks he is 'doing very well' as doctor updates his condition

US President Donald Trump is said to be doing well despite being airlifted from the White House to a military hospital, where he's receiving treatment following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier reports suggested the 74-year-old was having trouble breathing but in the past hour his doctor has confirmed the president hasn't needed extra oxygen.

Tonight, Trump is at Walter Reed Military Hospital - a precaution, says the White House. Only yesterday, Trump claimed the pandemic that's killed 200,000 of his countrymen was nearly over.

Today as he transferred to hospital, he tweeted he was “doing very well”.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out, the first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it,” he said.

Trump's senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive first; the US President and First Lady had travelled on the same plane - Trump going on to a fundraiser - even after Hicks' result.

He is already receiving the best treatment money can't buy: an experimental antibodies cocktail called Remdesivir.

White House staff are now scrambling to trace and test as his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said this afternoon that she has tested positive for Covid-19, amongst others who attended a White House event with several others who have since come down with the virus.

Read More US President Donald Trump injected with experimental antibody cocktail after positive Covid-19 diagnosis

At the first presidential debate on Wednesday, Trump defended his lax habits around mask use as the Trump family was criticised for breaking debate rules requiring masks in the audience.



“I have a mask right here. I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it,” he said.

Today, his competitor, Joe Biden confirmed he and wife Jill are negative for the virus.

“This is not a matter of politics it's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously,” Biden said.