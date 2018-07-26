 

Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pick-axe

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed today and a man was later arrested.

Austin Clay was held for investigation of felony vandalism, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A pick-axe was found at the scene on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star, which recognises Mr Trump for his work on the reality show The Apprentice, will be covered for several days as the Hollywood Historic Trust repairs it.

Tourists gathered around the star this morning, with some taking pieces of broken stone.

The star was previously vandalised with a sledgehammer and pick-axe days before the November 2016 election.

A man was arrested following reports of vandalism around 3.30am this morning. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Chinese police said the explosion outside the US Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

No other injuries were reported.

A 26-year-old man who was wielding the device was the only person injured in the incident. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
A privately owned Fiji island has been linked to a high profile court case in the US involving suspected sex cult NXIVM.

Wakaya Island is 80 per cent owned by billionaire Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman who has been arrested as part of the group on racketeering conspiracy charges.

She has been released after posting bail of US$100 million after prosecutors deemed her a flight risk because of her Fiji island ownership.

The exclusive resort island once hosted Bill and Melinda Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Nicole Kidman, before being bought by Clare Bronfman in 2016.

Bronfman is accused of running a pyramid scheme to help finance NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Federal prosecutors allege female members of the group were expected to have sex with the NXIVM leader and former members say they were branded with his initials.

US attorney Richard Donoghue says Clare Bronfman was part of an inner circle who ‘committed a broad range of serious crimes from identity theft and obstruction of justice to sex trafficking, all to promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM'.

Others who have been arrested include TV series Smallville actress Allison Mack who has been charged with sex trafficking.

Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune and three other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a self-improvement organization accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Clare Bronfman, center, arrives at federal court, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Source: Associated Press
