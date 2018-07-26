Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pick-axe

US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed today and a man was later arrested.
Austin Clay was held for investigation of felony vandalism, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
A pick-axe was found at the scene on Hollywood Boulevard.
The star, which recognises Mr Trump for his work on the reality show The Apprentice, will be covered for several days as the Hollywood Historic Trust repairs it.
Tourists gathered around the star this morning, with some taking pieces of broken stone.
The star was previously vandalised with a sledgehammer and pick-axe days before the November 2016 election.