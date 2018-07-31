Donald Trump reiterates his government shutdown threat over border wall

US President Donald Trump says he would have "no problem" with a potential government shutdown, saying at a news conference that "it's time we have border security."
Trump issued his second shutdown threat during a joint news conference with Italy's leader on Monday (this morning NZT).
The president tweeted over the weekend that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if Democrats don't support a US$25b plan to boost border security and fund his signature border wall.
Mr Trump said "I'll always leave room for negotiation," but that "I would certainly be willing to close it down to get it done".
The potential shutdown is creating anxieties among Republicans who are hoping to maintain control of Congress in the fall midterm elections.
The US President railed against illegal immigration in the US, calling the situation a “disaster”.
Source: Reuters
Winston Peters has doubled down on his prediction for the political careers of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett, claiming once again they will be "taken out" by their National colleagues as leaders before a round of party "infighting".
Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast on his last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters replied to National leader Simon Bridges' assertion that the Government was worried about the threat they in Opposition posed.
Today, Mr Peters indeed confirmed he was worried for them "but only in a compassionate sense".
"When I said they were going to come for Paula Bennett I'm talking about my understanding of the National Party of which I was a member before any of those people were, and I know how the modern National Party acts," he said.
"It's not the old National Party, and so I feel sorry for Paula Bennett because they'll take her out, then they'll take out Simon Bridges, and then they'll have a round of internecine fighting which is already there as we speak.
"We all know it, so let's not kid ourselves."
After Mr Peters' original comments on The Nation on Saturday, Ms Bennett had this to say on Twitter.
"In my experience your opponents try to take out one of the strongest - Sorry Winston, you have no idea."
APPROVAL RATINGS
Mr Peters also revealed internal poling the Government had conducted had National below 40 approval points - although he said the data will not be released publicly.
He also took the opportunity to highlight Mr Bridges' preferred Prime Minister ratings - in the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll he was sitting at 12 per cent.
"I mean if you can't get a quarter of your party's so called polling support to think you're the leader, which is Simon Bridges' worst nightmare, then you've got a problem," Mr Peters said.
In that same May 28 poll, National as a party sat at 45 per cent approval.
For the record, Mr Peters was a National Party MP from 1979 to 1993.
On his last day as Acting PM, Mr Peters said he felt sorry for the two National leaders who, he claimed, would not remain in their roles long.
Source: Breakfast
Four tourists travelling through Tajikistan on bicycles were killed when a car drove into them yesterday, and officials in the former Soviet republic considered an extremist plot among the possible motives for the "attack" after officers detained suspects armed with knives and guns, the country's interior minister said.
Tajikistan's Interior Ministry said it was holding four people for potential involvement in "the collision and killing of foreign citizens" after a Daewoo sedan plowed into a group of seven foreign bicyclists about 100 kilometres south of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe. Four of the cyclists died in the hit-and-run crash, according to the ministry.
Two of the victims were American, the US Embassy in Tajikistan said. One was Swiss, and another was from the Netherlands, foreign and Tajik officials said.
Bike riding
Source: istock.com
Three other cyclists, including a woman from Switzerland, were injured. Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda told reporters yesterday that one of the survivors had knife wounds and police found knives and guns with some of the suspects. He described the car crash as "an attack," but said it was too soon to say if it was accidental or deliberate.
"We are considering all possibilities, including a road accident, murder and others," Rakhimzoda said. "At this point, we cannot say with confidence that a terrorist act or some other crime has been committed."
During the morning news conference in the Tajik capital, Rakhimzoda said one suspect had been killed. A statement posted on the Interior Ministry's web site yesterday evening said two suspects were dead. The discrepancy could not be immediately explained.
The State Department issued a statement today condemning what it called a "senseless attack" and expressing "deepest condolences" to the families of the people killed. The department said it could not provide more information about the US citizens due to "privacy concerns," but that US officials were working closely with Tajik authorities.
Swiss Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Silvia Mueller said that while the circumstances of the crash were unclear, the Swiss government's travel advice for Tajikistan notes there is a risk of attacks and poor road travel conditions in the Central Asian country.
"Should it turn out to have been a terrorist act, this would be recorded in the travel advice," Mueller said.