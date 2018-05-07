 

Donald Trump puts US economic sanctions against Iran back in effect

Associated Press
The first set of US sanctions against Iran, that had been eased under the landmark nuclear accord, went back into effect today under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The sanctions target financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the US out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump declared the landmark 2015 agreement had been "horrible," leaving the Iranian government flush with cash to fuel conflict in the Middle East.

Iran accused the US of reneging on the nuclear agreement, signed by the Obama administration, and of causing recent Iranian economic unrest. European allies said they "deeply regret" the US action.

As the sanctions loomed yesterday, Trump said in a statement:

"We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: either change its threatening, destabilising behaviour and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation."

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

The Europeans didn't like any of it.

Despite Trump's claims, the accord "is working and delivering on its goal" of limiting Iran's nuclear program, said a statement by European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The ministers said the Iran deal is "crucial for the security of Europe, the region and the entire world," and the European Union issued a "blocking statute" today to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

Source: Associated Press
'An overreaction ' – MPs from across the House critical of Don Brash's cancelled university talk

MPs from across the House have been critical of Massey University's decision to cancel former National leader Don Brash's speaking event. 

National Party leader Simon Bridges called it "completely a disgrace". 

"This is a university, and hello, universities should be encouraging free speech, we should allowing debate even on the most controversial of subjects. Don Brash would be right at that end of things."

Massey University today released a statement saying members of the politics club "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence". 

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said. 

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it would not a be a decision he would have made, however the decisions made are up to the university.

"I think Universities have got a really important role to play in protecting and promoting free speech," he told media today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it seemed to be "an overreaction on the part of the university". 

ACT Leader David Seymour said today Ms Ardern "should be sending a strong message to universities that if they undermine freedom of expression they will be defunded". 

Mr Brash has told 1 NEWS he did not know what the security issues mentioned by Massey University were.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

"I assume that someone has made a threat. And rather than saying 'we'll look after that, the police will be there', they've said 'look you're banned, you can't come'." 

A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns. Source: 1 NEWS
South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

Drug Foundation wants sanctions ditched for beneficiaries who fail pre-employment drug tests

The Drug Foundation is calling for an end to people losing the benefit if they fail pre-employment drug tests.

The call comes as figures show that a record 47,115 beneficiaries were referred to jobs that required drug testing in the year to June and 170 of those failed the tests.

Past National government's viewed drug use among the unemployed as a major problem and introduced tough sanctions - fail pre-employment drug tests and have your benefit stripped. 

"The reason you can't work is because you elected on Saturday night to smoke a joint," said then-prime minister John Key in 2010.

His successor Bill English said in 2017: "One of the hurdles these days is just passing the drug test." 

The figures mean that for every 277 beneficiaries referred to jobs requiring drug testing in the past year, there was one failure. 

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the perception around drug testing and beneficiaries has "gone out the window".

"It actually isn't the dire problem that it was made out to be." 

National's Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says the fact that there's a relatively low failure rate is a good thing.

"People know their obligations."

The Drug Foundation wants the sanctions ditched. 

"Let the numbers speak for themselves. Acknowledge that this was always a myth and let's stop hammering people who are already vulnerable and disadvantaged," said Ross Bell.

The Government only keeps records on how many beneficiaries were referred for job that requires a drug test, not how many tests are actually carried out. 

And the 170 fail figure includes people who did not turn up to be tested. 

A record 47,000 beneficiaries were referred to jobs that required drug testing last year, and fewer than 200 people failed. Source: 1 NEWS
