Donald Trump pushes on terror, listens on climate change at G-7 summit

In the Middle East, President Donald Trump was feted with pageantry, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Israel seemingly in competition to outdo the other with the warmth of their welcomes and the depth of their pledges of cooperation.

He faced a far cooler reception in Europe, where he has gone on the offensive, including an extraordinary scolding of some of the United States' closest allies. But Trump also showed signs that, true to form, he might be willing to deal.

Trump spent much of the day in meetings in Italy, demanding that the world's wealthiest nations to do more to fight terror while listening to their urgings about the need to stay in the Paris climate agreement. Trump, who denounced the deal during the campaign, has since said he's waiting to make a final decision.

Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, said Trump is listening to the views of his world counterparts on the issue.

Trump, in addition to partaking in the traditional pomp and circumstance of the summit being held in a picturesque Sicilian town perched above the Mediterranean Sea, also held one-on-one meetings with the leaders of Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany. The meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel came a day after Trump reportedly called Germans "bad."

Trump's meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, meanwhile, came a day after he vowed to investigate an intelligence leak blamed on the Americans about this week's deadly bombing at a concert in England that prompted Manchester police to stop sharing intelligence with the United States.

May said she raised the leak issue with Trump and he "made clear that it was unacceptable." She said British police had received assurances from the FBI and that intelligence sharing had resumed.

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump warned anew about the threat posed by North Korea.

"It's a big problem, it's a world problem, but it will be solved at some point. It will be solved, you can bet on that," Trump said. North Korea has conducted a series of recent missile tests, rattling its Pacific neighbors.

Though he was spotted at times chatting amiably with his fellow world leaders, Trump also remained slightly out of step, including when he was the only leader who decided to take a golf cart from the welcoming ceremony instead of walking through the narrow streets of Taormina.