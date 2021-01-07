TODAY |

Donald Trump promises 'orderly transition' after Joe Biden officially certified as next US President

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump now says there "will be an orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory and after a day of violence when his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

US President Donald Trump speaks behind protective glass during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Trump says in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

He adds: "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Joe Biden officially next US President as electoral college votes certified despite violent protests at Capitol

Trump's account is currently locked by Twitter after inciting violence in his tweets.

Trump has spent the last two months refusing to concede the election and making baseless allegations of mass voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts and Republican officials, including his former attorney general.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over the formal session that ended just before 4am local time (10pm NZT time) tallying the electoral college vote.

