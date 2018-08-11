 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Donald Trump praises Kanye West for speaking the 'truth' on US talk show

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music

US President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH," Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course Friday evening. "It is making a big difference."

But the appearance wasn't all positive.

West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying "love" when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.

"You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?" Kimmel asked.

West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.

Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.

The rapper replied that Trump "is a player," drawing laughs.

The rapper and supporter of President Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after being asked the question on US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Source: Youtube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Topics
World
Politics
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
2

'Respect over everything' - Warriors pay tribute to retiring Matt Cecchin
3

Two people in serious condition after 'family harm matter' in east Auckland suburb last night
4

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
5

Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Space project 60-years-in-making will see Parker probe 'touch' the sun

Plastic ban just first step towards sustainable shopping, say experts
00:30
The rapper and supporter of President Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after being asked the question on US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kanye West stays silent after being asked if President Trump cares about black people
When asked about if there was more money in the pot for teachers, the PM said the issues were about "much more" than just pay.

'We will keep trying'- Jacinda Ardern not giving up fight over trans-Tasman deportations

German police rescue man being terrorised by squirrel

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals

German police have come to the rescue of a man being harrassed by a baby squirrel.

Police responded to the call to find the rodent still terrorising the man in distress.

The squirrel was taken into custody after it abruptly fell asleep, reports BBC.

In a report, the officers from the south-western city of Karlsruhe said the detainee was now their mascot, and had been dubbed Karl-Friedrich.

A police spokeswoman said that squirrels that have lost their mother can focus their attention on one person as a replacement. 

Squirrels are known to chase people when in need of food or help.

Karl-Friedrich is now being looked after in an animal rescue centre. 

Squirrel attack aren't uncommon overseas and aren't always so benign.

In July last year, New York authorities warned Prospect Park visitors to avoid an "unusually aggressive" squirrel who attacked five people in the space of one week.

A three-year-old boy in Cornwall, UK was left covered in blood the previous year after being bitten by a pack of six squirrels.

German police have come to the rescue of a man being chased by a baby squirrel.
German police have come to the rescue of a man being chased by a baby squirrel. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:06
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

Book claims Donald Trump was compromised in 1987 by Russian spies' 'honey trap' scheme

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
North America

US President Donald Trump is likely to have been compromised by Russian intelligence on a trip to Moscow over 30 years ago, claims a new book.

During Trump and then-wife Ivana'stravelled to Russia in 1987, after being invited by a senior diplomat to discuss property developments, it's believed Trump would have been filmed with Russian prostitutes sent to him as a "honey trap", making him vulnerable to blackmail by the Kremlin, its then top spy told the book's author.

Former head of counterintelligence for the KGB, Oleg Kalugin, told author Craig Unger that the material would have been protected by spies since then.

In January 1987, two years before the fall of the Berlin Wall, he was invited by the Soviet ambassador to the United Nations, Yuri Dubinin, to visit Moscow to talk about opening a new hotel there.

Trump flew with his first wife Ivana and two unnamed associates to what was then Soviet Russia.

He stayed at the National Hotel in Moscow and during his entire trip was almost certainly under 24-hour surveillance by the KGB.

Kalugin, who was responsible for foreign operations and intelligence gathering, said that it was widespread practice at the time to use prostitutes to entrap foreign businessmen.

"In your world, many times, you ask your young men to stand up and proudly serve their country," Kalugin once told a reporter. "In Russia, sometimes we ask our women just to lie down."

However, there is no direct evidence of the existence of such tapes.

In an interview for House of Trump, Kalugin he said: "I would not be surprised if the Russians have, and Trump knows about them, files on him during his trip to Russia and his involvement with meeting young ladies that were controlled [by Soviet intelligence]."

The trip was long before Trump's 2013 visit to Moscow to attend the Miss Universe pageant. It was that visit which led to allegations that he was filmed watching prostitutes urinate on a bed once used by Barack and Michelle Obama – claims he has denied as false and "fake news", but which have led to the notorious "golden showers" dossier.

The claim was first made in the dossier prepared for former British spy Christopher Steele, who was commissioned during Trump's election campaign by Fusion GPS, a Washington "research firm" to look into his Russian ties.

Kalugin insists that Trump is probably aware of the existence of the "kompromat," what Russians call compromising material.

These and many other shocking claims are detailed in Craig Unger's latest book 'House of Trump, House of Putin; the Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia.'

Unger, a Vanity Fair journalist, previously targeted the Bush family over alleged links to the Saudis, and was heavily quoted in Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 movie.

The book claims that Trump is a "Russian asset" whose greed made him "easy prey" to Soviet intelligence officers decades ago, the Daily Mail reports. 

House of Trump also details Trump's ties to Russia and possible collusion with the Kremlin in the 2016 election that saw him elected US President.

Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the meddling of the vote gathering stream has seen 32 people indicted and three Russian companies, the US intelligence agencies have concluded hacking occurred.

Unger says, Trump has been soft on Russia, last month shocking the world by saying that the Kremlin did not conduct any meddling.

In the opening chapter Unger's book, he says that the reason is simple: with Trump, Russia "implanted either a wilfully ignorant or an inexplicably unaware Russian asset in the White House".

Unger calls Trump "Vladimir Putin's man in the White House" and claims that Trump's real estate business, The Trump Organization, has likely laundered billions for organised crime in Russia.

House of Trump says that Trump's associations with shady Russians dates back to the 1970s in Brighton Beach, a working-class neighbourhood in Brooklyn where his father Fred owned dozens of properties.

Among them were Semon Kislin and Tamir Sapir, Russian emigres who supposedly had ties to Russian crime families and started an electronics store which was used by KGB agents to buy their supplies.

Another was David Bogatin, a Russian-born Soviet Army veteran turned US citizen who later pleaded guilty to running a gasoline bootlegging scheme with Russian mobsters.

Bogatin bought five luxury condos in Trump Tower, the brand-new apartment block on Fifth Avenue in New York, in the mid-1980s for US$6 million.

Trump Tower was one of only two buildings in New York at the time that allowed people to buy condos using shell companies which disguised who the buyer was.

House of Trump says that whether Trump knew it or not, when he closed the deal with Bogatin he had "just helped launder money for the Russian mafia".

Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
North America