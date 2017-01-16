 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump praises himself for predicting Brexit

share

Source:

Associated Press

The President-elect says he believes the UK is "doing great" since voting to leave the EU.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:30
3
Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.

Live updates: Raval goes as Black Caps chase 217 for improbable victory in Wellington

00:25
4
ZM has announced a free Waitangi Day music festival in Taupo.

Flochella: New Waitangi music festival announced

00:24
5
Police body-cam shows just how lucky the officers were to escape serious injury.

Graphic video: Screaming UK cop fends off hammer-wielding killer with baton before he attacks another cop

00:59
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding in New Lynn.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ