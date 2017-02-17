Donald Trump praises Aussie healthcare system

President Donald Trump's praise of Australia's government-funded health care system has raised the ire of Senator Bernie Sanders, a leading advocate of such single-payer systems.

Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

Republicans have strongly opposed calls by Mr Sanders and others to create a similar "universal" health care system in the US.

Mr Trump's praise for the Australian system came as he met yesterday in New York with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hours after the US House narrowly passed a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law enacted by former President Barack Obama.

Mr Trump described the US health system as failing, and added that "I shouldn't say this to a great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do."

He said the US would have "great" health care very soon.

Mr Sanders, the Vermont independent who sought the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, tweeted in response: "Yes, Mr. Trump, the Australian health care system is a lot better than ours and infinitely better than the disastrous bill you supported."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders cautioned against reading too much into the president's comment.

She said he was complimenting a foreign leader on the "operations of their health care system" and that he "didn't mean anything more than that."