Donald Trump posts on POTUS Twitter account after ban, gets deleted again

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump has moved to the official presidential Twitter account after his personal account was banned from the site - only to have those tweets swiftly deleted.

Earlier today, Twitter announced Trump would be permanently suspended from the site.

In retaliation, Trump sent out a series of tweets from another account claiming: "We will not be SILENCED."

While Trump has always had access to the official @POTUS (President of the US) Twitter account, he's primarily tweeted from his own handle.

In its initial statement, Twitter said it wouldn't let Trump circumvent the ban by using other accounts.

In his series of swiftly deleted tweets on the POTUS account, Trump claimed Twitter staff had "coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me".

Trump also teased he was looking at "the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future".

The tweet series was later sent out by the @TeamTrump page, which was swiftly removed and the account suspended.

Trump was removed from Twitter after it was ruled his tweets were inciting violence ahead of the US Capitol riots on Thursday, which saw the government system temporarily shut down when it was due to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

There is also an official @WhiteHouse Twitter account.

