Donald Trump posts odd photoshopped picture of himself on Twitter

Source:  1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump has posted a photoshopped image of himself on Twitter that paints a picture of a man in extremely good health.

Donald Trump's head photoshopped on Rocky's body. Source: Twitter

The image features Mr Trump's head on a young Sylvester Stallone's body from one of the actor's Rocky films.

Mr Trump posted the image with no caption today, leading many to speculate it's in response to recent health concerns over an unscheduled trip he took to Walter Reed Medical Centre.

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says Trump “has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues.”

Conley adds that Trump “did not undergo and specialised cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Twitter users were quick to come up with their own photoshopped responses to the president's version.

Mr Trump's son Donald Trump Jr came to his father's defence in a tweet of his own.

