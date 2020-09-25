Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years - report

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report today in The New York Times.

Source: Associated Press

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid US$750 (NZ$1,145) in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate, and weeks before a divisive election.

A lawyer for the Trump Organisation, Alan Garten, told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”