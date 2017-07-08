 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Donald Trump optimistic Syrian cease-fire 'will save lives', but locals are skeptical

share

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump called for expanded cooperation with Russia overnight, as a cease-fire brokered by the two powers and Jordan for southern Syria came into effect.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.

Source: Associated Press

The cease-fire covering three war-torn provinces in southern Syria is the first tangible outcome following months of strategy and diplomacy between the new Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Moscow.

Trump tweeted that the cease-fire, which came into effect yesterday, "will save lives."

"Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" he posted on Twitter shortly after the agreement came into effect.

A resident and local opposition activist in Daraa, near the Jordanian border, reported an uneasy calm hours into the truce.

"There's still a lot of anxiety," said Ahmad al-Masalmeh. "We've entered the cease-fire but there are no mechanisms to enforce it. That's what concerns people."

Six years of fighting and siege have devastated Daraa, one of the first cities to see large protests against President Bashar Assad in 2011.

It remains contested by US-backed rebels and Syrian government forces supported by Russia and Iran. Large swaths of the city have been reduced to rubble by government artillery and Russian air power.

The truce also covers the Quneitra and Sweida provinces, where the government and the rebels are also fighting ISIS militants, who are not included in the agreement.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict through a network of on-the-ground activists, reported calm across the three provinces as dusk fell Sunday.

The cease-fire agreement followed weeks of secretive talks between the US, Russia and Jordan in Amman to address the buildup of Iranian-backed forces, in support of the Syrian government, near the Jordanian and Israeli borders.

The Syrian government maintains it is fighting a war against terrorist groups. The Al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee is one of the most effective factions fighting alongside rebels in Daraa.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Wellingtonians awake, felt by more than 4000

00:35
2
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
3
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

02:16
4
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Wrap up warm: Cold week ahead with snow, gales forecast

00:26
5
Tyla-Mia Foster won the under-13s race against more than 30 student.

Far North's 'Flash' beats off competitors from top schools to win North Island U-13 Secondary School Cycling Champs

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ