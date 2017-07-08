Donald Trump optimistic Syrian cease-fire 'will save lives', but locals are skeptical

US President Donald Trump called for expanded cooperation with Russia overnight, as a cease-fire brokered by the two powers and Jordan for southern Syria came into effect.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Source: Associated Press

The cease-fire covering three war-torn provinces in southern Syria is the first tangible outcome following months of strategy and diplomacy between the new Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin's Moscow.

Trump tweeted that the cease-fire, which came into effect yesterday, "will save lives."

"Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!" he posted on Twitter shortly after the agreement came into effect.

A resident and local opposition activist in Daraa, near the Jordanian border, reported an uneasy calm hours into the truce.

"There's still a lot of anxiety," said Ahmad al-Masalmeh. "We've entered the cease-fire but there are no mechanisms to enforce it. That's what concerns people."

Six years of fighting and siege have devastated Daraa, one of the first cities to see large protests against President Bashar Assad in 2011.

It remains contested by US-backed rebels and Syrian government forces supported by Russia and Iran. Large swaths of the city have been reduced to rubble by government artillery and Russian air power.

The truce also covers the Quneitra and Sweida provinces, where the government and the rebels are also fighting ISIS militants, who are not included in the agreement.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict through a network of on-the-ground activists, reported calm across the three provinces as dusk fell Sunday.

The cease-fire agreement followed weeks of secretive talks between the US, Russia and Jordan in Amman to address the buildup of Iranian-backed forces, in support of the Syrian government, near the Jordanian and Israeli borders.