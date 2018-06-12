 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump offers Kim Jong Un a peek into his limo called 'The Beast'

share

Source:

Associated Press

It was just a couple of guys talking cars - while the world watched as their historic Singapore summit wound down.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

01:16
2
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

3

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

00:58
4
Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.

Watch: 'We decided to leave the past behind'– North Korea's Kim Jong Un speaks, Donald Trump says denuclearisation to start 'very quickly'

5

Live stream: Seven Sharp

Live stream: Seven Sharp

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 