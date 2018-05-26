 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump today warmly welcomed North Korea's promising response to his abrupt withdrawal from the potentially historic Singapore summit and said "we're talking to them now" about putting it back on track.

This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: Associated Press

"Everybody plays games," said Trump, who often boasts about his own negotiating tactics and skill.

The president, commenting as he left the White House for a commencement speech, said it was even possible the summit could take place on the originally planned June 12 date.

"They very much want to do it, we'd like to do it," he said.

Earlier in a tweet, he had called the North's reaction to his letter canceling the summit "warm and productive." That was far different from his letter Thursday to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" by Pyongyang for the US withdrawal.

The tone from both sides was warmer overnight. First, North Korea issued a statement saying it was still "willing to give the US time and opportunities" to reconsider talks "at any time, at any format."

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan called Trump's withdrawal "unexpected" and "very regrettable," and said the cancellation of the talks showed "how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-US relations is and how urgently a summit should be realised to improve ties."

Then Trump, in his response to that response, said it was "very good news," and "we will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!"


Related

Politics

North America

Asia

02:01
President Trump announced today that he was pulling out of the summit.

A detailed look at Trump's 'break-up' letter to Kim Jong Un
00:36
Mr Trump said the decision was due to "tremendous anger and hostility" in a recent North Korean statement.

'We can not help but feel very sorry' - North Korea responds to Trump's cancellation of the Singapore summit, says they still want to talk

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

2
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

01:47
3
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


04:49
4
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

5

Game of Thrones star details 'ridiculous' sex scenes with actor who is 'like her brother'

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.

01:41
Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein surrendered Friday to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

Weinstein, 66, left a Manhattan police station in handcuffs, with a strained smile, to head to court for arraignment.

03:14
For those who don't remember, once a month we make a music video with secondary school kids, with the help of Play it Strange.

Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

The show makes a music video for students who've entered their song through the Play It Strange trust.


SPCA involved in dramatic rescue of calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River

The young cow appeared to have fallen down a cliff.

01:42
Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for Christchurch's residential red zone.

Watch: Christchurch gets a look at options for transforming 600ha red zone

Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for the residential red zone.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 