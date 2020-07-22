Donald Trump 'most tested man in America' for Covid-19, White House claims

The White House says US President Donald Trump is often tested "multiple times a day" for the coronavirus.

While looking to explain anew why the president has only worn a mask on a handful of occasions over the past few months, despite a surge in virus cases across the country, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters he is "the most tested man in America".

Asked how many times a day Mr Trump receives a Covid-19 test, McEnany said, "He's tested often. I'm not going to read out exactly how many times he's tested a day, but sometimes it is more than one time a day."

The press secretary also insisted the White House is not opposed to more money for virus testing in the next stimulus package, being negotiated by Congress this week.

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. Source: Associated Press

McEnany said there is still NZ$15 billion in money allocated from testing left over from previous stimulus measures and the White House wants to make sure any additional funds go toward "targeted" testing "in the way that makes most sense."