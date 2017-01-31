Donald Trump mocks senator, accuses him of crying 'fake tears' over his immigrant ban

President Donald Trump accused the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of producing "fake tears" to speak out against Trump's travel ban.

"I don't see him as a crier," Trump said today, adding that he knows Schumer well.

Schumer serves as New York's senior senator where Trump lived before becoming president.

Yesterday, Schumer spoke out against the president's travel ban after Trump signed an executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The president also complained that Senate is holding up his cabinet nominations, mentioning Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions.