Donald Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth during UK visit next month

US President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth when he visits the UK next month, the US ambassador in London announced today.

Source: Associated Press

The US President is due to visit the country in mid-July after months of back-and-forth on when he would visit what has traditionally been America's closest ally, Reuters reports.

US Ambassador Woody Johnson told Sky News that Trump "has to see the British head of state" but no other details had been finalised.



"Meeting her majesty is the most important thing, because she is head of state," he said.

Trump has yet to visit Britain in any official capacity since his election, raising questions over the state of the two countries' relationship.

