Donald Trump marks VE Day at wreath laying ceremony alongside World War II veterans

Seven World War II veterans, ages 96 to 100, joined President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veterans had hoped to mark the occasion in Moscow, but that idea was dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump arrived at the memorial on a blustery Friday morning (overnight NZ time) in the nation's capital, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. They participated in the wreath laying and toured the memorial, stopping briefly in front of a wall etched with the phrase: "Here we mark the price of freedom."

White House officials described the veterans as "choosing nation over self" by joining Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

Among the veterans set to join Trump was Gregory Melikian, 97, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

Others expected in Washington included participants in the D-Day invasion that turned the tide in the war: Steven Melnikoff, 100, of Cockeysville, Maryland; Guy Whidden, 97, of Braddock Heights, Maryland; and Harold Angle, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Donald Halverson, 97, of Minnesota, fought in some of the war's fiercest fighting in Italy. John Coates, 96, of Maryland, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Jack Myers, 97, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was part of a unit that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, which helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, said the US soldiers were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event.